STASNY, Robert Ray Robert Ray "Bob" Stasny, 74, of Cedar Park passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Robert bravely confronted his brief battle with cancer. He was born on February 5, 1945 in Alice to the late Walter A. and Adela Kristek Stasny. Robert graduated from Agua Dulce High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He retired after a lengthy career at IBM. Robert was a loving father and a doting grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed hosting and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by daughter, Robin Hessin (Chad); sons, Michael Stasny (Dela) and Jonathan Stasny (Deidra) of Leander; grandchildren, Derek Gregory (Kasie); Avery Hessin, Justin Hessin, Mikayla Stasny, Weldon Stasny, Ella Stasny and Easton Stasny; great-grandchildren, Landon Gregory and Aubri Gregory; sisters, Anna Garner of Goliad, Janice Shanks of Corpus Christi and Linda Wright of Alice; brothers, Walter Stasny (Elsie) of Alice and Larry Stasny (Cathy) of Midland. He is predeceased by his brother, Edward Stasny, Sr. of Victoria. The family will receive friends at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park from 1 2 pm Sunday, February 24, 2019 followed by a Memorial Service beginning at 2 pm Sunday, February 24, 2019. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary