BICKERSTAFF, Robert Stephen Our beloved Robert Stephen Bickerstaff, Jr., age 73, passed on Friday, October 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Stephen Bickerstaff, Sr.; mother, Wanna Bickerstaff; and son-in-law, Anthony Drummond. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Charlotte Carter; daughter, Betty Drummond; daughter, Lee Nespor and husband Patrick; granddaughters, Jessica and Maggie Drummond and Abigail Nespor; and sister, Bette Bickerstaff. Steve was born April 15, 1946 in Sweetwater, Texas and grew up in Midland. He moved to Austin to attend the University of Texas where he obtained his B.A. and J.D. He served honorably in the United States Air Force, after which he served on the Texas Constitutional Revision Commission, as Parliamentarian of the Texas Senate and as Assistant Attorney General. In 1980 Steve co-founded Bickerstaff, Heath and Smiley, now Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgado, Acosta, which continues as a vital and diverse Texas firm to this day. He was considered an expert on redistricting and other election law issues and represented many state and local government clients during his 30 plus years in private practice. Steve was also an adjunct professor at the University of Texas Law School and lectured in China and at universities in Europe pursuant to grants from the Fulbright and Rockefeller Foundations. He was the author of many publications, most notably, Lines in the Sand which chronicles the 2003 Texas redistricting and its aftermath. He recently finished writing two books, both to be published posthumously. Steve's affection for the outdoors took him many places including New Zealand, Africa, the Amazon, and the Antarctic. His love for the national parks, especially Denali in Alaska, inspired his involvement in environmental causes and his book, There's a Bear Right Behind You. A Celebration of Life will be held the evening of Friday, October 11th at the offices of Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgado and Acosta LLP. Please visit www.austinpeel.com for details. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial tribute gift to the Trustees for Alaska or The University of Texas McDonald Observatory.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 8, 2019