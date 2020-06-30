DRISKELL, Robert Terry Robert Terry Driskell, 82 of Austin. He was born, August 26th 1937, and passed June 25, 2020 with his family by his side. Terry is survived by his wife Sylvia of 61 years, son Robert(Diana), daughter Sherri Cauthen(Barry) son David(Jody), Grandchildren, Danny, Drew(Jessica), Kyle, Kacey, Kayla, Casey, Kaleb, Leslie, Dillon, Whitney, Maygen(Brady) & Hunter. Fourteen Great Grandchildren, brother, Arthur(Georgia), sister-in-law, Lovey and many Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jewell & Annie Ruth, brother, Sonny, nephew, Wyatt. Terry attended Blinn Jr. College where he met the love of his life, Sylvia May Schmidt. He worked at Driskell painting for over 30 years and worked for AISD for 10 years. He enjoyed Texas Longhorn Sports, Hunting and Fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. The Family would like to thank Kindred Hospice Nurses/Aides for their excellent care. In particular, we would like to thank Brenda and Sheila, the two Sweet Angels who came and lovingly took care of Daddy. A special thanks to the staff at Assisted Hands for the care that they provided for Daddy and Momma, especially Veronica who was our true Guardian Angel. Visitation will be July 1st, from 5 7pm at Austin Peel & Son Funeral Home, 607 E Anderson Ln, Austin, TX. Funeral service will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 200 West Anderson Lane Thursday, July 2nd at 11:30am, a small reception will follow. In lieu of flowers you may make a memorial donation to Gethsemane Lutheran Church.



