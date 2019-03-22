|
|
DUCHARME, Robert Thomas Robert Thomas Ducharme (Bob), was reunited in the presence of God, with the love of his life, Dolores Hebert on March 20th, 2019. They were married over 65 years when she passed and he has deeply missed her. He will be deeply missed by his sister, Gertrude Leblanc; his children, Rocky (Michelle), Donna Cortes (Edward), Brian (Lisa), and Elizabeth and fiancée Kristy Johnson; his grandchildren, Michelle Ridge (Sam), Gina Dehart (Marty), Robert III, Robert Cortes (Jana), Christopher Cortes, Robin Cortes, Nick Cortes (Savannah), Brett Burch, David Burch (Kelly) and his great-grandchildren, Carson and Carleigh Dehart, Lillie, Jacob, and Eden Ridge and Britton and Beckham Burch; and a host of nieces and nephews. Personal condolences may be sent to the Ducharme family and the full obituary viewed at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 22, 2019