RUSSELL, Robert Thomas 09-24-1948 ~ 10-12-2019 Tom (G-Daddy) was born in Dallas, Texas. He graduated from DBU and received his CPA and Turnaround Specialist certificates. Tom was currently employed at Cotton Creek Capital in Austin. He loved his family, friends, colleagues and his lab, Tally. Tom was an avid fly fisher and world traveler as well as a life-long fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. He enjoyed reading about World-War II and taught at Marbridge Ranch for 20 years. Tom was pre-deceased by his parents, Faye and George Russell; sister, Judy Christenberrry; parents-in-law, Junie and Robert Wallings. He will be missed by his wife of 51 years, Ann; sons, Aaron (Suzy) and Grant; grandchildren, Lilly, Leo, Ava and Seth; sisters, Barbara Hunt (Ralph), Peggy Decker (Ray); sister-in-law, Jane Little; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Tom's life will be Wednesday, October 23rd at the Zilker Clubhouse, Austin from 1:00 pm 4:00 pm. His was a life well-lived. Donation may be made to Austin Pets Alive. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019