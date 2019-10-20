Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1446
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Thomas Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Thomas Russell Obituary
RUSSELL, Robert Thomas 09-24-1948 ~ 10-12-2019 Tom (G-Daddy) was born in Dallas, Texas. He graduated from DBU and received his CPA and Turnaround Specialist certificates. Tom was currently employed at Cotton Creek Capital in Austin. He loved his family, friends, colleagues and his lab, Tally. Tom was an avid fly fisher and world traveler as well as a life-long fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. He enjoyed reading about World-War II and taught at Marbridge Ranch for 20 years. Tom was pre-deceased by his parents, Faye and George Russell; sister, Judy Christenberrry; parents-in-law, Junie and Robert Wallings. He will be missed by his wife of 51 years, Ann; sons, Aaron (Suzy) and Grant; grandchildren, Lilly, Leo, Ava and Seth; sisters, Barbara Hunt (Ralph), Peggy Decker (Ray); sister-in-law, Jane Little; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Tom's life will be Wednesday, October 23rd at the Zilker Clubhouse, Austin from 1:00 pm 4:00 pm. His was a life well-lived. Donation may be made to Austin Pets Alive. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now