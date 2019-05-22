ALLEN, Robert Trowbridge Robert Trowbridge Allen, 98, died of natural causes the morning of May 4. He was a husband, father, soldier, worker, artist, and an intelligent man who treated those he met with decency and respect. Born in Fort Morgan, Colorado on April 1, 1921, Bob was raised in Lubbock, Texas. He attended Lubbock High School, and then received a degree in chemistry at Texas Tech University after his military service. Like many others, World War II interrupted his life and before deploying to northern India through the end of the war, he married Annis Durham of Aspermont, Texas, in December of 1943. They remained married until her death in 2018. When the war in the Pacific was over, Bob and Annis settled in Corpus Christi, Texas where they raised three children over the next 20+ years. Then in 1969, after the kids graduated from high school, Bob and Annis moved to Puerto Rico, where Bob was part of the team building a Sun Oil Company refinery on the island. He retired from the oil business in 1976 and began carving and painting birds, which he sold at arts and craft shows and galleries throughout Texas for many years. Bob lived in Austin beginning in 1980, and is survived by his three children: Mrs. Suzanne Owens (Rob) of Abilene, Texas; Robert M. Allen (Ann) of Dallas, Texas; and William P Allen (Stephanie) of Phoenix, AZ, as well as five grand children and six great grandchildren. The family will have a private memorial service. Any memorial donations may be made in his memory to Austin United Way. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary