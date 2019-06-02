TYNDALL, Robert On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Robert Tyndall passed away at St. David's Hospital in Georgetown, Texas at the age of 91. Robert Tyndall was born on July 19, 1927 in Nashville, AR to William and Rachel (Northum) Tyndall. Upon high school graduation, he entered the Navy in WWII and then later served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Arkansas, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and a Master of Arts Degree from Southern Illinois University. Through most of his career he worked as a programmer and senior system analyst, including 19 years at the Texas Department of Human Services. There Bob directed and monitored the claims payment system and contracts for the Texas Medicaid Program. His close reviews resulted in continued system improvement, savings to the state and recognition by the federal government for coordinating systems with the Medicare Program. In 1961 he married Brenda Loretta McBride. They raised four sons, Tim, David, Mark, Matt, and one daughter, Rachel. Bob took no half measures and applied himself fully to whatever the task at hand was; whether it was raising the family or a new project at work. After retirement he pursued several interests and his bookshelves became filled with varied topics including; Historical Jesus, Lewis & Clark, The American West, Philosophy, and WWII. He loved to travel; whether to see friends and family or just experience new places. Friends and family always looked forward to sharing some time with him over a bottle of wine or some good BBQ. He was a happy, kind, and caring man who touched many over the years. Robert is preceded in death by his wife Brenda, father, William, his mother, Rachel, and his Brother William. He is survived by his children, Tim, David, Mark, Matt, and Rachel; his partner Kay Sterling; his brother, John; sisters, Carolyn and Francis; and seventeen grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 15 , 2019 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The National WWII Museum. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary