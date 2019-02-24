|
MORGAN, Robert W. Robert W. Morgan, "Bob" passed away February 13, 2019 in his home in Jonestown, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Yoko, their children Sayako, Gregory, Erika, Andrew, Jeffery, and four grandchildren with more expected. Bob was born in Catskill, NY on March 13, 1947 and grew up in the Hudson River Valley area. He had a 20-year career in the Air Force and retired from a second 20-year career with Institute of Advanced Technology at the University of Texas. He's been known in the ham radio community by his callsigns over the years: WB2OTV, WB5OTV, and W5OTV. Online condolences may be made at www.beckchapels.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019