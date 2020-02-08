|
|
LOVELESS JR., Robert Wells Tomball-Robert "Bob" Loveless, 78, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 at Houston NW Hospital. Bob was born, May 17,1941, in Brownwood, TX, to Dr. R. Wells Loveless Sr. and Eloise (Chapman) Loveless. He grew up in Bastrop where he enjoyed collecting stamps and coins from various countries. He was an avid Boy Scout, became an Eagle Scout Explorer, and earned a God and Country award. He attended Philmont every summer, and would collect horned toads to take with him to sell to the "guys up north". As an Explorer Scout, he represented Governor Price Daniel and the state in the Lincoln Sesquicentennial Parade in Springfield, Ill. He was an "A" student in Bastrop High school and served as treasurer of the senior class and student council. He graduated in 1959. He was a life-long Methodist and attended Southwestern University where he graduated with his BA. He was active in the International Club, the Spanish Club and his fraternity. At Southwestern, he met then married his wife of 54 years, Frances Dickson in 1965. Bob worked as an accountant in various businesses and applied his Christian values and scout Honor code to each endeavor. After retiring, he volunteered at Tomball Jr. College organizing Sr. field trips, was a poll worker, and donated over 10 gallons of blood in his lifetime. He loved stamp collecting and mowing the lawn on his riding mower. Stamp collecting was an important part of his life and allowed him to cultivate many friends far away. He was a big tease and was beloved by the children in the family. He always asked about what was going on in their lives and liked to give his input and opinion. He attended Tomball Methodist Church and enjoyed his Sunday school class. Bob was preceded in death by his two children, Margaret Kahla and James Loveless. He was survived by his wife, Frances, who died shortly after. He is survived by his grandchildren: Nicole and Paden Kahla, Sydney and Shelby Loveless; his siblings: Ann (Loveless) and Arthur Kurio, Lynn (Loveless) and John Macmahan; his wife's siblings: Margaret Dickson, George Dickson; his Nieces and Nephews: Mary Michele Mattern and husband Jay (Austin, Sarah, Grace), Michael Meade Roberts and wife Donna (Danielle Howerton and husband John); Laura Ann Bradley and husband Adam, Sarah Mosher and Husband Jake Student (Persephone); his extended stamp collecting friends, and many others. A joint memorial service will be held at Tomball Methodist Church on Saturday, February 1 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bastrop Boy Scouts through Capital Area Council, Austin, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 8, 2020