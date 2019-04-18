Resources More Obituaries for Robert Hewgley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert William Hewgley

Obituary Condolences Flowers HEWGLEY, Robert, William Robert William Hewgley passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 69 years old. Born in Midland, TX Bob spent most of his childhood in Tulsa, OK. He graduated from Holland Hall in 1968. He attended Duke University graduating with a degree in studio art. Following his graduation, he attended The Penland School of Crafts in North Carolina where he learned the art of furniture making. He received his Masters in Community Planning from The University of Arkansas. He began his career in Tulsa as a planner at the Indian Nations Council of Government (INCOG). Bob and his family moved to Austin, TX where he got a job at the City of Austin as a planner. Following his job at the City of Austin Bob worked at The Texas General Land Office from 1985 until his retirement in 2009. When Bob was director of real estate in the asset management department, he was instrumental in the development of Central Market and the Triangle. Bob was also an avid photographer with his works being published in numerous magazines. He was academically and professionally successful but his greatest achievement was his devotion to God, family and friends. Bob always saw the world through a prism of light and love. He taught those around him how to live and how to die without being held hostage by fear. Bob is survived by his wife Bobette of 45 years, his sons Abe and Travis their wives Shannon and Ana. His devotion to his grandchildren-- Aden, Sophia, Ren and Isabella filled his heart with joy. He is survived by his brother Fred, his brother Jim and his wife Anne. He had many amazing moments with nieces Audra, Michelle and Amy; nephew Adam and his wife Kelly, and sister in-laws Stephanie and Carmen. The Hewgley family will be forever grateful to MD Anderson and the care he received under Dr. Mariela Blum Murphy and the many individuals who worked so hard on his behalf to allow him to have the best year of his life. We would also like to thank the staff at the Hotel ZAZA (museum district) for their love, support and prayers this past year. Bob treasured his companion dog "Buddy" who was by his side the entire time. Bob lived longer and better than any doctor would have predicted. He lived one day at a time seeing each day as a gift from God. Simply put-- Bob was the rock of our family and he will be sorely missed. His memorial will be held at The Ranch House at Teravista on April 28th from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial contributions be directed to https://gifts.mdanderson.org. Bob's burial service will be at Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa, OK near Bob and Bobette's cherished baby twins Karni and Levi, and Bob's mother Jocelyn Moser Hewgley, and his father James Marion Hewgley. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries