|
|
SIDDALL JR., Robert Yancy Robert "Rick" Yancy Siddall Jr passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020, at his home in Granbury, Texas. Rick was born Feb 15th, 1947 to Robert Y Siddall and Eulala (Lala) Reames in Cisco, Texas. Rick graduated from Southwest Texas State University, married Linda "Michal" Simmons in 1969, and went on to become an Air Force pilot flying B-52's and other aircraft. Rick had a lifelong love for the outdoors, golf, and the Dallas Cowboys, among many other passions. But family and friendships were always the most important things in his life. Rick and Michal were very active in helping others in so many ways throughout their lives through charity and other endeavors. Rick will always be remembered for his smile, his giving spirit, and sense of humor. Rick is survived by his wife Michal, sons Justin and Chris, sister Dana "Danny" Barrett, and many extended family members. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, his sons Robert "Rob" Siddall III and Shane Siddall, and his sister Karen Bates. Services will be delayed until families can gather again. Donations to charity are requested in lieu of flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2020