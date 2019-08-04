|
SALISBURY, Roberta Joan Helen Roberta Joan Helen Salisbury (Weiher) was born on Halloween in 1937. She was named after her father Robert John Henry and was the eldest of 6 children (2 brothers and 3 sisters). Roberta grew up in a small town (population 700) in Northwest Wisconsin called Bruce. While growing up she took the nickname of 'Bobbi' which was preferred by all her friends and family. Bobbi moved away from Bruce when she was 17 to go to college in Eau Claire, Wisconsin with one of her dear friends. She received her teaching degree and became a teacher at the age of 20 in Reno Nevada. Over the summer while attending college in Eau Claire, Bobbi and 2 of her friends took jobs as nannies for families in Southern Chicago. It was this summer that Bobbi met Paul Salisbury on a blind date that changed both of their lives forever. Paul and Bobbi began dating and then were married two years later when they were 21 (their birthdays were two weeks apart). They then moved to California and enjoyed a four-year honeymoon with each other before they decided to begin their family. Over the next 9 years they had 4 children Susan, Paul, Sandra and Stephanie. While raising her four children as a stay at home mom, Bobbi also found time to pursue a sewing hobby, a shopping hobby (both lasting all her life) and serve as volunteer at her children's school district. Once the kids were older, she decided to go back to work in the counseling office at the High School where all of her children would attend. This was the perfect job because it let her keep an eye on her kids while doing one of the things she did best building wonderful long- lasting relationships. Bobbi's caring personality and unique ability to observe and listen better than anyone else, allowed her to positively touch so many lives. Oh, and she had also become a little bit of a social butterfly. In her retirement years Bobbi got involved in many groups Church, Quilt Guild of Pflugerville and Round Rock, New Neighbors, Mexican Train Dominoes, Canasta, Church sewing group, Water Aerobics, Library Volunteer, and too many other groups to name! She truly loved interacting with all people and she would always offer help for anyone in need whether it was one of her children or someone she had just met. She loved the underdog. Bobbi was an amazing person and wonderful mother. She had a great sense of humor and a sarcastic wit that she only shared with her most intimate friends. Above all, Bobbi wanted her children and grandchildren to thrive and be happy. She continued to impart advice to her son, daughters and grandchildren until the very end and her impact on them and so many others will last for generations. Bobbi is survived by her four children and their spouses Susan (Tom Torrez), Paul Jr. (Dori), Sandra (Shawn Robinson), Stephanie Salisbury, her precious 10 grandchildren Shawna, Daniel, Rick, Jacob, Madison, Alexandra, Jacquelyn, Georgia, Jordan, Katherine, and her 3 great grandchildren Brooklyn, Carter, and Noah. Memorial Services will be held at Palm Valley Lutheran Church in Round Rock on Palm Valley Blvd on Tuesday August 6th at 2pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Palm Valley Church memorial fund or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019