GUERRA, Roberto Lara Roberto Lara Guerra passed away on March 22, 2019 surrounded by family. Roberto, also lovingly known as Popo, was born in Austin, Texas on May 5, 1925 to Alvino and Guillerma Guerra. He is a WWII Army Veteran and served from 1943-1945 where he was stationed in Africa, Italy and France. During his service he was awarded many accolades including 2 Purple Hearts, 2 Bronze Medals, 1 Liberation Medal (Europe) ETO, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Combat Infantry Badge 1st Award, Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII, Marksman Badge & Rifle Bar, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and French Highest Honor Medal. In 1945, he met and fell in love with Baudelia Portillo. They married on July 27, 1946 and were united for 72 years and 8 months. This union was blessed with six children. After his military service, he went to carpentry school and worked with George Griffin. He then took a long-term position at Calcasieu Lumber Company as a carpenter. When his division of Calcasieu closed, he established his own carpentry and custom cabinet business. He had a passion for sweets, loved fishing and enjoyed spending time at his ranchito. He took his boys out there to shoot guns, lasso goats, catch turkeys, and build things. The animals at the ranchito were another way for him to provide food and quality time for his family. He was an avid gardener and had a gift for making things bloom. For as long as he was able, he attended the annual reunions for the 36th Infantry Division. Most recently, his great grandchildren were his greatest source of joy. He was a strong leader, a good friend and a wonderful father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is loved and will be missed by so many! Roberto is survived by his wife, Baudelia Guerra; his children, Beatrice Guerra, Alvin (Ernestina) Guerra, Rachael (Ken) Lawson, Robert (Linda) Guerra, Linda Guerra Reyes, and John Albert (Hortencia) Guerra; 10 grandkids, their spouses and 25 great-grandkids. He also leaves behind sisters, Virginia Martinez, Margaret Medrano and Esther (Sam) Matta; brothers, Sam Olivo and Ricardo (Angelina) Guerra and so many beloved extended family members. He is preceded in death by his father, mother and stepfather, Pedro Olivo; sisters, Teresa Castillo, Lydia Estrada, Guadalupe Martinez; brother, Macario Guerra; grandson, John Albert Guerra Jr. and great-grandson, Isaiah Guerra. The family would like to thank the staff at Southpark Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care in the past few months. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort in the fact that he is in Heaven and has no more pain. Visitation 6:00 pm 8:00 pm on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue. Funeral Service 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Chapel with procession to Assumption Cemetery. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to El Buen Pastor Assembly of God, 1130 Tillery Street, Austin, Texas 78702. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary