YOUNG, Robin Floeter Lakeway, TX Robin Floeter Young, age 71, a long-time resident of Lakeway, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday the 14th of November. She is survived by her son, Thomas Young from Bee Cave, Texas, and her siblings: David Floeter, Donna Brown, and Judy Brown, all of whom live in northern California. Memorial gifts may be made to the Christian Broadcast Network at: https://www.cbn.com/tributes/index.aspx A celebration of life was held for close friends and family on Friday, the 22nd of November.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 5, 2019