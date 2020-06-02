CAREY, Robin Lynn Robin Lynn Carey passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Little Rock, AR, following a heroic battle with brain cancer. She was born in El Dorado, AR, on March 24, 1964. She graduated from Claiborne Academy in 1982. She proudly spent many years serving on the Board of Directors for her dad's company, CMI. Robin will be remembered as a wonderful and proud mother, loving daughter, and beloved sister and friend. She was known for her outstanding hospitality, fun-loving nature, red hair, and beautiful smile. Also for her remarkable inability to pick just the right sandal to wear or throw pillow to purchase ("This one or this one? This one or this one?"). She is survived by her two children, Sierra Lynn Faullin and Chase Redmond Faullin, precious granddaughter, Charlotte Lynn Faullin, parents, Buddy Carey and Linda Oliver Kemp, step-father, Tommy Kemp, sister, Rebecca Gayle Carey, and fur baby, Darla Dog Carey. A memorial service to celebrate Robin's life will be scheduled as soon as we can all safely gather together. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Robin's honor to the Head for The Cure Foundation, www.headforthecure.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Ruebel Funeral Home in Little Rock, AR, www.ruebelfuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 2, 2020.