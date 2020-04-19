|
MCCASLAND, Robin Chambless Robin McCasland made her passage on February 23rd, 2020, three weeks after her 86th birthday. She had been residing in Albuquerque, NM, for the past two years. Robin's late parents, Robert Chambless and Gretchen (Gunter) Chambless, brought Robin into this world in a farmhouse birth on February 3rd, 1934, near Oak Grove, West Carroll Parish, Louisiana. She grew up in a rural farming family and aspired to see the world. Robin graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Education where she met and shortly afterward married Lt William H. (Bill) McCasland, USAF, of Logansport, Louisiana. Robin's family reared her in the United Methodist Church, she was an active member of the Wesley Foundation at Tech and would remain a committed and contributing member of Methodist congregations for all of her life. Lt McCasland perished in a military flying mishap widowing Robin at age 25 with two small children. She returned to Ruston, Louisiana, to settle with her two children, Neil and Beth. While there, Robin was introduced to Lt William R. Casey, USAF, and married back into the Air Force. She took her family crisscrossing the country: Sacramento, CA; Montgomery, AL; back again to Ruston, LA; Oscoda, MI; Tucson, AZ; and overseas to Versailles and Evreux, France, forming dear friendships that would also endure all her life. Robin's youngest daughter, Alyson Casey, joined her family in Ruston. Her last military move brought Robin to Austin, Texas, where she would live for 38 years, and where Westlake United Methodist congregation would become a central focus for her. She sang in their choir, and became one of the longest living survivor in Bosom Buddies, Westlake's breast cancer survivors' group. In December of 2017 Robin relocated to Albuquerque, NM, where her son and daughter-in-law Susan McCasland live, there she joined Covenant United Methodist Church. Robin is survived by her brother, Dale Chambless of Cumming, GA; sister, Sylvia Chambless of Guilford, CT; and her three children: Neil McCasland of Albuquerque, NM; Beth McCasland of Burin, WA; and Alyson (Casey) Ramesh of Skokie, IL. Robin has three grandchildren, Neal, Aaron and Gwen Ramesh. Memorial services are expected to be planned at Westlake United Methodist Church of Austin, TX, and at First United Methodist Church of Logansport, with interment at O.E. Price Cemetery in Logansport. Robin would wish memorials made in her honor be to the United Methodist Committee on Relief. Robin will be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her vivid, independent spirit, her sensitive compassion, and her unique wry wit. Robin's faith was her "true north" of her heart and soul. Her closest Tucson neighbors wrote, "She filled our hearts with joy, happiness, fun spirit, beautiful love, and an appreciation of the beauty that surrounds us all."
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020