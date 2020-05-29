KELLEY, Robin Rene Robin went peacefully from this life after her mighty battle with cancer on May 27, 2020. Our hearts are broken to lose our beautiful sister, daughter, mother, aunt, and friend. Robin was an extraordinarily creative spirit, born October 11, 1967, in Pensacola, Florida, where her father was serving as a flight surgeon in the military. Robin graduated St. Edward's University, Magna Cum Laude, in 1989. She spent most of her life in Austin, Texas, and its surrounding hill-country townsDripping Springs, Smithville, and Wimberley. She loved small-town authenticity and the discovery of local artisans. From candle makers, coffee connoisseurs, printmakers, fabric designers, furniture craftsmen, or glass blowers, she truly savored the personal stories behind every piece of art, no matter how diverse. Robin always shared her enthusiasm for her "finds" with her family and friends. She was a prolific and selfless gift-giver, showing up to a lunch or a coffee with a precious found trinket or a bushel of fresh-picked flowers, even when it was her own birthday. She had a special gift for designing magazine-worthy spaces, crafting memorable gatherings, and for being a curator of the unusual, in the most wonderful way. Robin was a seeker of growth, inspiring all of us to live in the present, be mindful of our intentions, and embrace our authentic selves. She celebrated the beauty of imperfection, the simplicity of things handmade, the classics (like fried chicken and mac-n-cheese), and, of course, a road trip. Robin's creative brilliance and instinct for retail contributed to the success of many iconic stores in the Austin area, including Scarboroughs, The Cadeau, Gardens, and P&K Grocery. She left her indelible, magical stamp on numerous hospitality projects across the state, including Bunkhouse propertiesSan Jose Hotel, Hotel St. Cecilia, and El Cosmico. And in recent years, while braving three years of continuous cancer treatments, she did extraordinary work for La Corsha Hospitality's properties, with the relaunch of Stagecoach Inn and East Austin Hotel, among other ground-breaking projects. All of this led Robin to start her own firm, AmusemintRobin Kelley Design, where she designed and reimagined homes for clients. She was incredibly proud of her son, John, and his creative pursuits as an actor, singer, and musician. She attended every performance of his multi-week run of theatrical plays at Wimberley High School and The EmilyAnn Theater summer troupe performances. Simply put, her son is what motivated her and filled her with joyful purpose, every single day. Robin often reminded us that he is her best work. Robin is survived by her son, John Leighton Kelley-Roberts, whom she shared with Bill Roberts of Austin, TX; mother, Julie Campbell, and stepfather, Tom (Bubbie) Campbell; father, Dr. John Kelley, and stepmother, Sharon (Meems) Kelley; sister, Ginger Harding, and her husband Bob Harding; sister, Kimberley Paulson and her husband, Matt Paulson; brother, Trey Kelley and wife, Robin Berry; brother, Mike Campbell and wife, Monique Campbel; and brother, Jon Campbell. She also leaves behind a large extended family of cousins, aunts and uncles, and eight adoring nieces and nephews. Robin's family wants to thank Dr. Paul Loar and the nurses and staff at Texas Oncology; the Namaste Health Center in Durango, Colorado; and the Blue Bonnet Palliative Care staff in Wimberley, Texas. A fund has been established to benefit the educational future of her son, John Kelley-Roberts. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the JLKR 2020 Gift Trust, CO Trustee C. McLean, 2402 Rockmoor Avenue, Austin, TX 78703. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Robin was both a free spirit and a most faithful friend, who lit up the lives and hearts of so many. She gave selflessly, brought unedited joy and kindness, and was truly loved and cherished.



