HINKLE, Robin Teal Robin Teal Hinkle, 67, of Burnet, passed away September 6, 2019 with her family by her side. Our mom was a fire cracker. Born on August 2, 1952 in Alice, Texas to Tom Allen and Rae Nell Witter, she followed her own rules, made her own path and didn't let anyone tell her what to do. She grew up in Austin and attended school at Reagan High, when she met wild man, Terry Hinkle. They married on September 23, 1969. Their short-lived relationship ended when mom decided education was important and returned to graduate. She then attended Angelo State University, went on to graduate from Howard College and started work as a Licensed Vocational Nurse, spending her days taking care of others and her nights taking care of us. Then, 25 years ago, thanks to her brother Joe, she reconnected with the one person who could meet her where she needed and match her wit with patience and kindness. She and Terry reunited for their second wedding on August 9, 1996 and they never looked back. Terry says having a 50-year history together since teenagers, fulfilled a lifetime. If you know my mom, you know she was equal parts sass and sentimental. She's the one you could call to give you the straight-up truth - no sugar coating, then love on you and tell you it will all be okay. Her key phrase, "You'll figure it out. You always do." She loved a good school supply trip, took Christmas decorating to new levels, made sit down dinners daily while we were growing up, taught our kids the finer points of baking cookies and would give you the shirt off her back. She stepped in when we needed her and stepped back when we didn't. She was our north star. We will miss her every minute of the day and share stories to fill the in between. We will grow plants in her honor and laugh when we learn we don't have her green thumb. She will be laughing too. We know she is having a grand party in heaven with her mom and dad, her brother Joe Witter and her favorite dog, Josie. Our mom leaves behind her biggest fans, starting with her husband Terry, her children Hollis Grizzard III (Kristina), Kelly Grizzard (Sean McCarthy), Ashley Reed (Chris) and Adam Adrian, grandchildren Payton Grizzard, Dawson Adrian, Andrew Amsler, Landyn Reed, Matthew Amsler, Christopher Reed Jr. and Arya Grizzard. Please don your brightest colors and comfortable clothes, because that's how our mom would want it, and join us to celebrate her life, Tuesday, September 17 at 2pm at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas. If you're called to send flowers, don't. Mom loved plants.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 13, 2019