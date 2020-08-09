HOOVER, Robinette Curry Robinette Curry Hoover, 82, of Austin, Texas, passed away in her sleep on the morning of August 5, 2020. She was a much beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and teacher, and a true friend to the deaf community, whom she loved dearly. She taught deaf children of all grade levels for over 40 years in Texas, North Carolina, and Maryland. She never met a child she didn't love unconditionally. Born Robinette Curry in San Angelo, Texas, on May 7, 1938, she moved with her family to Midland, Texas, in 1946. She graduated from Midland High School in 1955, where she was voted the "Most Popular Girl." She attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she joined the Delta Gamma sorority, and graduated with her teacher's certification. In 1958, she married Robert "Bob" Hoover, and they worked together over the following years educating deaf students in North Carolina and Maryland, before finally returning to Texas. Although they divorced in 1977, she and Bob remained a presence in each other's lives. She taught for 40 years in Texas, mostly in San Antonio, touching the lives of countless deaf students from all backgrounds with her dedication, wit, and (frequently irreverent) sense of humor. In 2011, she retired and spent her last years in Austin, home of her beloved Texas Longhorns, where she was often in the company of family and friends. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, a proud Life Member of the University of Texas Exes, and, most importantly, a life-long believer that a person should frequently get into mischief. Like Peter Pan, she never grew up, she never grew old, and she was always a favorite of children. She was always ready for fun, always willing to extend a helping hand, and always the life of the party! She was predeceased by her parents, Keys Alexander Curry, Sr., and Gretna (Gilbert) Curry of Midland, her brother, Keys Alexander Curry, Jr., and his wife, Joan (FitzGerald) Curry, of Houston, her beloved nephew, John FitzGerald Curry, of Wichita Falls, several other loving family members, and her ex-husband, Robert Hoover. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Kenneth and Rosemary Clapham, of Austin, her nephews, Keys Alexander Curry III and his wife, Elizabeth, of Houston, Christopher Clapham and his wife, Jacqueline, of Austin, John Clapham and wife, Valerie Little, of Minneapolis, MN, her niece, Margaret Curry Hamill and husband, Leo, of New York, and her much loved grand nieces and nephews, Alyssa and Alec Curry and Angelina and Oliver Clapham. She also treasured her special cousins Coke Westbrook and wife, Carolyn, of Delaware, and Kathleen Lauten and husband, William, of Houston, and their loving families. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held in Austin, Texas, at a later date.



