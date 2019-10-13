|
|
ANSBACH, Rochelle Louise Rochelle "Shelly" Louise Ansbach was born to Herman and Ernestine Wolff on June 12, 1942. Shelly and her younger sisters grew up in Coney Island, NY and Montebello, CA. Shelly graduated from North Texas State University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and worked as a publicist for the MWR in the Air Force at Bergstrom AFB, Austin, TX for 5 years. She also ran her own travel agent business for the past 20 years. Shelly could be very enthusiastic - when she liked something, she would say, "It's the best I've ever had!" She loved reading, going to book clubs or the beach, cooking and singing with the Wildflowers barbershop and singalong groups in Lakeway, TX. Her favorite artists were Neil Diamond, the Canadian Tenors, and Josh Groban. A very loving, generous, and family oriented person, Shelly loved to visit any place the family came together. Shelly was also very proud of her Jewish family heritage. On April 5, 1969, she married Karl Ansbach, and she and her daughter Deborah Stone moved to the Dallas, TX area where their son John was born. In 1985, the family moved to the Austin area for Karl's work where they lived for 34 years before moving to Frisco, TX to be closer to their grandson. Shelly is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Ernestine Wolff; her sister Diane Rothstein; and, her beloved dog, Barney. She is survived by her husband Karl Ansbach of Frisco; her daughter, Deborah Stone of Shirley, MA; her son John Ansbach and his wife Cindy of Dallas; her sister Marlene Bevan and husband Jeremy Conaway of Traverse City, MI; her grandson Jackson Ansbach; and her 4 nephews: Jeff and Laurie Rothstein of South Orange, NJ; Gary and Sheena Rothstein of South Orange, NJ; Steven Rothstein of Los Angeles, CA; and, Jared and Edith Conaway of Fort Lauderdale, FL. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Stonebriar Funeral Home, 10375 Preston Rd., Frisco, Texas 75033. Please visit www.stonebriarfh.com for more details. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Shelly's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation at . Shelly was loved while she was here with us and will be loved throughout all time and eternity.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019