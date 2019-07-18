|
TEMPLETON, Rodney Frank Our beloved Rodney Frank Templeton passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, from cancer. Born December 8, 1946 to Ben P. Templeton and Louise White Templeton. Rodney preceded by Lea Kerr Templeton in June 2013, father in 1948. He is survived by his twin brother, Rodger Lee Templeton (Doris), his loving mother, Louise White Templeton Kluma. His niece, Sheryl, nephew, Richard (Carla), along with Aeron, and Derick Templeton. Special friends, Charles (Sandy) Wolff and Susan Erler. He is survived by his step children, Steve Kerr, step grandchildren, James Kerr, Jessica Stone (Joe), and step grand children, Kaylea and Joshua Stone. Rodney and Rodger were seen together at car races, car enthusiast, deer hunters, they built their homes side by side. The service at Haynie Chapel United Methodist Church, 16309 Greenwood Drive in Garfield on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bastrop Providence Funeral Home, 2079 Hwy 71 East, Bastrop, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 18, 2019