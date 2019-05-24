Resources More Obituaries for Rodolfo Mendez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rodolfo Mendez

Obituary Condolences Flowers MENDEZ, Rodolfo Rodolfo "Rudy" Mendez, 74, was born October 27, 1944 at home on Austin's East Side and died at his home on May 5, 2019 following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Louis Sr. and Aurora Mendez, sister Consuelo Gonzalez (Bentura), brother Louis Mendez, and brother-in-law Frank Limon Jr. He leaves behind sisters Beatrice Limon, and Bertha Limon (Gilbert), brothers Robert Mendez (Margarita), and Tom Mendez (Amelia), and many nieces and nephews that he took pride in, and whose struggles and successes he shared. He discovered dance early, and it absorbed his boundless energy. He studied classical ballet and character dance at the Austin Civic Ballet (now Ballet Austin), and he toured with well-known flamenco companies. His family had never produced a dancer, and they harbored doubts, but his father ironed his costumes and drove him to auditions. He learned discipline, but he had innate flair and stage presence. Commenting on his performance in The Nutcracker, Eugene Slavin exclaimed, "That's showmanship! You can't teach that." He studied in New York on scholarship at the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance, at the American Ballet Theatre with Leon Danielian (later a fast friend when Danielian taught at the University of Texas), and at the Alvin Ailey American Dance School. He received a Fulbright Scholarship to study flamenco dance and culture in Spain. As a volunteer with the Peace Corps, he danced and toured with the National Ballet Companies of Costa Rica and Chile and developed a theater arts curriculum for the public-school system of Costa Rica. In the Peace Corps, Mr. Mendez saw that a dance company could be a focus of pride and community development. Returning to Austin, he founded Ballet East Dance Company in 1978 and served as its director for 40 years. Against all odds, the company thrived, emphasizing original choreography. Several of its dancers, and teen interns in stagecraft, went on to national careers. He worked for the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department as a program specialist from June 1978 to July 2000, developing programs for young people at Metz Recreational Center. In 1989, the City of Austin asked Mr. Mendez to combine his commitments into a city-wide program. Dare to Dance was mentioned in Austin's "All American City" award, and in 2000, was recognized nationally. He also created the Folkloric Dance and Mentoring Program together with dropout specialists and professional educators specifically for young adolescents of Austin's East Side. Participants stayed in school to high-school graduation, often the first member of their families to reach that milestone, and several went on to post-secondary training, military service, or college. He often described himself as "the most impatient man in the world," but he had infinite patience with the young people in his programs. "I know what they're going through," he explained. It was probably that rare ability to see what was right and wrong with any individual dancer or piece of choreography combined with compassion that made him such a valued member of panels and troubleshooter for grant-making entities. The eagle eye saw, but the bird forgave the field mice and rabbits, and let them grow. His family would like to thank Rudy's friends, students, and the community for their support and prayers during these past few difficult weeks as well as Hospice Austin for the exceptional care they provided. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, Sunday, June 2nd at 2 pm. A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4th at Santa Julia Catholic Church at 11 am with interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ballet East Dance Company. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries