Rogelio "Chato" Molina

Rogelio "Chato" Molina Obituary
MOLINA, Rogelio "Chato" Rogelio "Chato" Molina, 68, went to be with our Lord, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Weslaco. Born in Gillett, Texas and formerly of Austin, he had lived in Weslaco for the past 9 years. Mr. Molina was preceded in death by his parents, Leandro and Epifania Molina; two sisters, Elodia Granado, and Maria Cuellar; his aunt, Tia Julia. Roy was survived by his children, Rick (Brenda) Molina, Emma Vera Martinez, Betsy Molina, Stephanie R. (Chad) Almaguer, Gabriel R. Molina, and Leandro R. Molina; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; former spouse, Yolanda Molina; seven siblings, Saragoza Molina, Rudy Molina, Bita Bryand, Lupe Castillo, Caroline Vasquez, Esperanza Juarez, and Teresa Martinez; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church 2215 East 2nd Street in Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Austin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 21, 2019
