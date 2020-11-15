BAILEY, Roger Caldwell Roger Caldwell Bailey passed away on October 31, 2020. He was born in Waco, TX to Charles Russell Bailey and Josephine Caldwell Bailey on April 28, 1936. He attended Waco High School and graduated in 1954. Roger then went on to attend Texas A&M where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He was a member of the graduating class of 1958 and was a very proud and loyal Aggie. After graduating college he began his career in the road construction business with the Texas Highway Department and eventually enjoyed a career with Austin Industries. He met Jo Carter of Hutchinson, KS and they married in 1963. They raised three children, Rebecca Stearns, Robin Graham and Roger Bailey. He remarried in 1990 to Debi Bailey. Roger was a loving step-father to Debi's children Misty Dowden and Ryan Beck. In his retirement years, Roger and Debi enjoyed vacationing in Port Aransas and bay fishing in Port Mansfield,TX. Early in his career, Roger traveled throughout Texas as he supervised paving jobs across the state. Eventually, Austin Industries promoted Roger to Vice President. In January of 1972, he and his family moved to Austin, TX where he oversaw the expansion of the company in the Central Texas area. He arrived in Austin at a time of booming growth and managed many road projects that contributed to that growth. One of his proudest accomplishments was overseeing the construction on the upper deck of I-35 through downtown Austin. He worked for Austin Industries for 36 years and retired in 1997. Roger is survived by his devoted wife, Debi, his children, step-children and twelve grandchildren.



