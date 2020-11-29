BULHOF, Roger It is with profound sadness we say goodbye to our dear Roger Bulhof. Roger was well known for his exuberance, magnanimity, and broad-minded nature; truly a citizen of the world. Roger was himself deeply immersed in the cultures of the Netherlands, Texas/USA, India, and China, from appreciating the foods and music of these varied lands to learning the history and language of each. For many years a season ticket holder and attendee of the Austin Symphony, Roger also frequently attended a variety of Indian classical and popular music events. Coming from a family with a deep intellectual history of both parents having spent their lives in university academics, Roger moved at a young age to Austin (TX) and attended the University of Texas at Austin, with a lifelong loyalty for the Longhorns football team. In addition to college football, Roger was an avid baseball fan; following the LA Dodgers, he had recently celebrated their 2020 World Series triumph. Roger was and is well loved and respected at IBM where he spent most of his career. He was instrumental in building teams in Austin-USA, Bangalore-India, Europe (with representation from France, Italy, and Germany), and Beijing-China. During his varied career at IBM, a key accomplishment was his leadership role in hiring, developing, and ongoing mentoring of many engineers. He contributed an understanding of not just technical depth and breadth but also embraced the importance of communication and tact in handling complex difficult issues. He brought forward a comprehensive multi-disciplinary approach to problem solving enabled by his continual learning, always setting an example. Roger's interest and love for his family co-tinted through this life, attending not just holiday events, but sports games, recitals, and making himself available for help with academics and even assisted with multiple projects like college applications. He was deeply loved by his brothers, sister and his partner and their families. He always made his nephews and nieces feel very special. Roger's gregarious personality and joyful demeanor created a global community of significant friendships and he is and will be very very missed. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to an Austin based non-profit Pragathi to support STEM education of underprivileged children in India. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com