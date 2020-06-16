Roger Eugene Petty
PETTY, Roger Eugene Roger Eugene Petty of Austin, 68, passed from this life to be with our Lord on June 11, 2020. Roger was born to Charles Eugene Petty (deceased) and Annibell Axtell Petty on December 19, 1951 in Mercedes, Texas. He spent his early childhood in La Feria, Texas and then lived in several cities where his father, a preacher, was called to minister. After graduating from Crockett High School in 1970, Roger briefly attended college, leaving to accept a position with the Internal Revenue Service. During his 47-year career with the IRS, he received numerous honors and was often called upon to find fixes for complex security systems problems. Roger also served his country in the Army National Guard for 6 years. Roger was a devoted father and husband who loved to fish, grow vegetables, do all kinds of wood working, repair automobiles, work crossword puzzles, and fix all kinds of problems around the house. Roger was part of the backbone of his church, where he served as a deacon for over 30 years. He supported the media production regularly and volunteered to help with whatever else was needed. In his personal time, he always wore camouflage colors, which appropriately reflects his character- always serving, but never needing recognition. Like a Tree: Rooted. Dependable. Stable. Strong. Roger is survived by his loving wife, Lori Petty, his mother Annibell Petty; siblings Becky Button (Kenneth), James Petty (Pam); children Jeremy Petty, Michelle Schwartz (Brian), Robbie Petty (Joanne), Christina Denson, Jessica Rodriguez (John Carmona), Joshua Petty; grandchildren Riley, Luis, CJ, Karli, Makenna, Hailey, Elijah, Madelyn, Sophia and Lorelai who he loved dearly and who love him very much. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Onion Creek Baptist Church, 8214 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78744. Funeral arrangements pending. Email honoringroger@ yahoo.com to be notified when the arrangements are finalized.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 16, 2020.
