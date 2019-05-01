|
NORDSTROM, Roger Allen Roger Allen Nordstrom, age 66, passed away in his home in Cedar Creek, TX Friday, April 19, 2019. Roger was born in Ramsey, MN on August 16, 1952 to Priscilla M. Motzko and Raymond L. Nordstrom. He married Susan Lynell Mathews in Austin, TX in February of 1982. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan, his four children; Robin Wesley, May Audie, Joshua Raymond, and Priscilla Alleen; and his four grandchildren, Clayton Wesley, Case Raymond, Chase Mathew, and Corbin Thomas; and his two sisters Donna Rae Whelan and Debra Kay Thompson. Roger was not fond of funerals and found serenity in his fishing. To appropriately celebrate his memory, there will be a memorial held at Fisherman's Park in Bastrop, TX at 11:00 am on May 11, 2019. Another memorial will be held in Minnesota on June 22, 2019.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 1, 2019