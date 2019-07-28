|
SANCHEZ, Roger "His smile said it all: genuine, kind, caring." That's how one friend described Roger Bernard Sanchez, 63, who passed from this life on July 5, 2019 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Those who had the privilege of seeing his glorious smile light up a room, a chapel, or a school bus knew they were blessed by the presence of someone special. Roger was born April 26, 1956 in Metz, France to Roger and Yvonne Sanchez, the fifth of eight children. Roger was working at a beachfront hotel in Monte Carlo in 1995 when he spent a week at a Catholic retreat center in Roquefort-les-Pins in the South of France. There he met the director, Florence Mandeville. Following the weeklong retreat, Roger flew to Texas to volunteer with a church at its senior citizens center. On his departure from France, Florence told him about a woman named Judy Osborn in Austin, Texas, whom she had met while touring the U.S. 20 years earlier as a college student. A month after Roger's arrival in the tiny town of West Columbia in the dead of winter, he contacted Judy and took a bus to visit her on January 20, 1996. Divided by language, culture, age, education, religion and almost every other possible factor, they nonetheless connected immediately from the heart, for she could not resist his smile, his wit and his gentle spirit. After a four-year trans-Atlantic courtship, Roger moved to America and they married on September 9, 1999. On September 24, 2007, he became a U.S. citizen in order to preserve his right to stay in the country indefinitely for his stepson and grandson, no matter what vagaries might invade the American immigration system in the future. He wanted to be there for them. He was always engaged in serving his community--at Seton Hospital, Hospice Austin, Meals on Wheels, Mobile Loaves & Fishes, Habitat for Humanity, Capital Area Food Bank, and No One Dies Alone. But his heart's greatest joy came from helping the priests serve mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church when his work schedule permitted it. Roger was infinitely curious. He earned a bakery certificate in France, began to cook (intuitively and well) when he arrived in America, tackled English at the age of 40, and began drawing lessons at the age of 50. He listened to informative podcasts while working out at the gym, where he arrived every weekday by 5 a.m., to ensure an hour-long workout before driving the children in Westlake Hills to school starting at 6:30. He prayed the rosary with podcasts in French from Lourdes, cooked loving meals for friends and family, and mastered the chainsaw to manage the trees around the home he shared with Judy. The story of his 40-foot ladder is a tale for another time. As a driver for a UT shuttle bus, he allowed homeless persons to ride for hours on cold winter nights. As a school bus driver for Eanes ISD and as a monitor in the cafeteria and on the playground at Bridgepoint Elementary School, he took such loving care of the children that one mother wrote this: "I know good people when I find them. He loved my children. He watched out for them and made them feel special. My children knew when they were away from me that they had someone they could count on, who was on their side. He is everything good and kind. I am thankful for the example of goodness that he showed my children and hundreds of others. He made a difference in this world. Ultimately, that's the goal for all of us, right?" He is survived by his blessed and grateful wife, Judy Osborn; her son, Jim Osborn; and their grandson, Jimmy Osborn, all of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by sisters Dolores Sanchez Bordas, Carmen Sanchez Clare, and Dominique Sanchez, and predeceased by one sister, Martine Sanchez Marxer. He is also survived by three brothers, Gerard Sanchez, Manuel Sanchez, and Serge Sanchez. All of his brothers and sisters live in or near Menton, a small town on the French Riviera nestled between Italy and Monaco. (Their grandparents who emigrated from Spain to France 100 years ago passed on their last name, confusing those who met Roger in Texas, assuming he spoke Spanish. Due to his gentle spirit, sometimes he humored them by pretending to understand their Spanish.) Roger's friends and family are invited to share a celebration of his life 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at Mercury Hall, 615 Cardinal Lane, Austin, TX. If you wish to honor Roger, please help someone in need.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019