Mission Funeral Home Heritage
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-4355
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
1206 East Ninth Street
Austin, TX
FOSTER, Roland A. Our beloved Roland A. Foster, age 64, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Friday, March 1, 2019. Roland was a simple man who was generous to a fault, always willing to help family and friends whenever possible. As a dedicated employee with ATT for over 30 years, Roland loved his job and really enjoyed getting to know his customers. Some of his hobbies included reading and watching Jeopardy. A true handyman, Roland could fix almost anything. Living primarily in East Austin all his life, a favorite pass time of his was drinking coffee at the Bread Basket while engaging with neighbors as they came into the store. He loved the area and the many friends he had there. Roland was a wonderful cook who made a killer salsa. Music was a huge part of his life. Every day he would send songs to his wife as an affirmation of his love for her. Roland loved his children dearly and maintained a very close relationship with them. Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Foster and Mary A. Lopez. Roland is survived by his loving wife of over 40 years, Julie R. Foster; his children, Stephanie M. Cardenas, and her spouse, Jen, Roland D. Foster, Jr., and Christina R. Foster, and her spouse, Richard Dahms; step-grandchildren, Megan and Landon; siblings, Raymond A. Foster, Jr., Cynthia M. Foster, Arthur Foster, and his spouse, Nelda, Sandra Jean Foster, and her spouse, Genevieve, Diana Gatica, and her spouse, Freddy, Pearl Foster, Liz Foster, John L. Foster, Joy A. Muela, and her spouse, Charles, and Frank P. Lopez; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Memorial Visitation for Roland will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., at Mission Funeral Home, 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas. A Memorial Mass will take place the following morning, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1206 East Ninth Street, Austin, Texas. Roland will return home with his family at the conclusion of Mass; this will conclude all services in his honor. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to offer condolences, and to send flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 8, 2019
