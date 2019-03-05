TATSCH, ROLAND T. Of Dripping Springs passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 87, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 3, 1931 in Harper, TX to Edmund and Minna (Mellendorf) Tatsch. Roland was proud to have served his country with the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Joyce; their infant son, James; and his five siblings Anita Tatsch, Elgin Tatsch, Margaret Rode, Egon Tatsch, and Edmund Tatsch, Jr. Mr. Tatsch is survived by his children, Norman Tatsch and wife Sheryl, Gene Tatsch and wife Machelle, Nathan Tatsch and wife RaeLynn, and Becky Reyes and husband Chris; thirteen grandchildren, Angela, Kristi, Ashley, Brandy, Demi, Dana, Dillon, Matt, Travis, Amya, Steven, Cody, and Courtney; and thirteen great grandchildren, Destiny, Audrey, Tyler, Cheyanne, Dustin, Easton, Brooklyn, Shawn, Tyler, Lexi, Rozen, Henley, and Tommy. Roland is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and dear friends. Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, March 4, 2019 at Crofts Crow Funeral Home, 305 E. Elm St., Johnson City, TX 78636. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Dripping Springs, 203 W. Hwy 290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620. Interment will follow in Phillips Cemetery, Dripping Springs, TX. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary