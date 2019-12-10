|
SCHROEDER, Ron Ron Schroeder died peacefully on the morning of December 7th at the age of 76. He leaves behind a loving wife, three children, eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Ron grew up in Waco, Texas as the only son of Edward Arnold and Mary Lou Schroeder. He loved spending time on the lake growing up there. He graduated from Waco High school in 1961 and then Baylor University in 1967. Ron was working at Montgomery Wards when he met the love of his life, Gloria Apperson and made her his bride on November 5th 1966. They moved to Houston, Fort Worth then Austin before finally settling in Manchaca, Texas. Ron spent the first 20 years of his career as an insurance adjuster for Underwriters Adjusting Company, moved to Hartford Insurance Co. for short time before finally moving to the TXDOT where he retired as Director of Workers' Compensation Division after 22 years. Ron and Gloria were members of Manchaca Methodist Church, Manchaca Optimist Club and Manchaca Ballfield (MOYSC). He was a HAM Radio operator, WB5-WHX, for many years. Ron was a great source of wisdom for many of his family who would always stop by or call just to bend his ear. He took his family on numerous mini-vacations a year to their beach house in Crystal Beach, Texas where he loved showing his family all the great things to do there. He loved deer and bird hunting, fishing, sports, going on many cruises with his wife while always enjoying a great meal, stiff drink, nice cigar and always had sweets by his side. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Arnold Schroeder and Mary Lou Schroeder. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Schroeder; daughters, Annette Folmar and husband Chris of Prosper, Texas; Natalie Garrett and husband Wayne of Manchaca, Texas; son, Mark Schroeder and wife Monica of Kyle, Texas. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Alexandra and Christian Folmar; Jessica Jean (Garrett) and husband Leon, William Garrett and Nelson Garrett; Sandy, Stephen and Amber Schroeder and great-granddaughter Blair Mae Jean. The family would like to thank the staff of Elan Memory Care as well as Hospice Austin for their wonderful care of this amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Visitation 6:00 pm 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue. Funeral Service 10:00 am Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at 2:00 pm at Rosemound Cemetery Waco, Texas alongside generations of the Schroeder family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 10, 2019