A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Olivet Baptist Church
RoNald Bruce Lee Obituary
LEE, RoNald "Ronnie Bruce RoNald Bruce Lee, 63, formally of Austin, died Tuesday, March 5th, in Salt Lake City, UT. A Memorial Celebration Service of his life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 16th at Olivet Baptist Church. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Ronnie's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 14, 2019
