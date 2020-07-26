PHELPS, Ronald Carl Ronald Carl Phelps passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. Ronnie was born on January 29, 1951, to Jim and Marie Phelps in Cushing, Oklahoma, where his grandparents were farmers and his father worked for an oil company. As a boy, Ronnie enjoyed playing basketball, baseball and golf, especially when his older brother, Randy, would let him join in with the older boys. During Fifth Grade, Ronnie's family moved to Houston where he continued to play basketball until his graduation from Memorial High School. He was a gifted and competitive athlete, a good student and a natural leader. While in college at The University of Texas- Austin, Ronnie became a lifelong Longhorns fan. Beyond his studies, Ronnie chose to work as a Young Life Leader, an endeavor to which he was deeply committed. During his time in college, Ronnie formed enduring friendships and became close with his Young Life co-leader and future wife, Kris. Together they worked to share God's love with high school students. Ronnie and Kris were married on May 18, 1974. Upon graduation from law school, Ronnie began a career in banking at Capital National Bank in Austin. After ten years, he left banking for the practice of law with Gray & Becker, P.C. Friends, neighbors, acquaintances and clients sought his advice and his guidance. His professional life was managed with the same integrity and wholehearted commitment he demonstrated in his personal life, making every effort during after-hours to offer assistance. Ronnie cherished time spent with family and friends. He spent many years coaching his children's sports teams and volunteering in youth sports so that others could share his love of the games. Ronnie's meticulous planning of every vacation was legendary as was his cheating at dominoes both with the goal of everyone who was involved having the most fun possible. The highlight of each summer was the annual family trip to Colorado where they rented a rustic cabin by a river. Ronnie adored being in the mountains to fish and hike. Even more than catching fish, he enjoyed helping others to learn to fish. And more than summiting a mountain, he loved organizing a group to experience its grandeur. Ronnie was a loving husband, supportive father, loyal friend, and doting grandfather. He courageously faced life's challenges with grace and undaunted faith in the love of God. He was sustained by the visible love of his family and friends. Family members in whose hearts he will be forever include his wife, Kris; son Brian and daughter- in-law, Courtney; and daughter Paige and son-in-law Lane Naugher; grandchildren: Henry Phelps; and Hattie, Luke, Ben, and Hannah Naugher. He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Marie Phelps, and his brother, Randy Phelps. Ronnie's favorite Bible story was a passage about the paralytic whose friends carried him to Jesus (Mark 2:1-5). Throughout his life, Ronnie sought to emulate the friends in that story to be someone who shows up for those in need. Donations in Ronnie's memory may be made to Young Life East Austin (www.eastaustin.younglife.org/
) or Meals on Wheels of Central Texas(www.mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org/
)