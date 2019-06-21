JEFFERIES, Ronald Frederick Ronald Frederick Jefferies, Sr. passed away May 30, 2019 following a brave battle against Cancer. Ronnie was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 2, 1940 to John and Glenna Jefferies. He was the second of four sons. The family relocated to San Antonio when he was twelve and eventually moved to New Braunfels where he graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1959. Ronnie met and married his beloved wife, Elsie Mae Hansmann, in January of 1961. The couple and their three children relocated to Bastrop where he had a long and successful career with the Lower Colorado River Authority as a steam plant operator. He retired after thirty years of service with the company and retreated to country life where he devoted his time to his family and his hobbies. Ronnie was an avid sports fan and loved the outdoors. He would often be seen puttering about in his yard working on projects. Ronnie was a devoted family man and was very loved and admired. He is survived by his son Ronald Jefferies Jr. of Bastrop Texas, daughter Janet Kelly (Robert) of San Antonio, Texas, and three grandchildren: Megan, Lauren, and Kelli Jefferies. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Elsie Mae, son Michael Jefferies, brothers Johnny, Jimmy and Russell Jefferies, and his parents John and Glenna Jefferies. A graveside memorial service will be held June 29, 2019 at 10:00am at the Pavilion at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 S State Highway 46, New Braunfels TX 78130. The family is asking in lieu of flowers to make donations to the or the . Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary