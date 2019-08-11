|
MORELAND, Ronald Malcolm "Ron" Ronald Malcolm "Ron" Moreland, age 72, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away Sunday August 4, 2019. Ron was born September 11, 1946 in Austin, Texas to George and Corine Moreland. He grew up in Austin where he attended Del Valle High School and was a star athlete, participating in track, basketball, baseball and football. Upon graduation from high school, Ron enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served as a Boatswain's Mate, Petty Officer 3rd Class on the USS Camden in the Vietnam War where he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. On his return from the war he worked in the elevator industry and eventually settled into a career in sales where his sharp wit and ability to tell a joke served him well. As a young man, he enjoyed time spent at the lake, boating and water skiing and as he grew older, he never lost this love of the water and continued to enjoy boating and fishing. Ron was a Christian man, attending the Round Rock Church of Christ. He treasured the years spent with his wife Kathy and in their time together they took numerous road trips travelling throughout the United States. In addition to travelling, Ron and Kathy both enjoyed time with their children and grandchildren and attended many sports, music and dance activities. He enjoyed cooking and barbecuing for friends and family and always made sure no one ever left hungry. Ron truly cherished time spent with family and loved ones and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Kathy Moreland; daughter, Jenna Moreland; stepsons, Kevin White (Tanya) and Kyle White; grandchildren, Alexa Moreland, KJ White, Courtney White and Gregory White; brothers and sisters, Shirley Von Gonten, Nancy Townley, Billie Moreland, Bennie Moreland (Bettye), Bobby Moreland (Jeanie) and Carolyn Carter and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, George M. Moreland and Corine Boatright Moreland. Family will receive visitors from 1:30-2:30 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Cook- Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home with funeral services immediately after visitation at 2:30 pm. Graveside services to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to the family at CookWaldenCapitalParks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 11, 2019