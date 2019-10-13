|
MOORE, Ronald Walter Ronald Walter Moore was born January 30, 1943 to Walter Curham Moore, Jr. of Austin and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Bogarte Moore of Dallas, and died Wednesday, October 9, 2019. A native Austinite, he attended McCallum High School, where he was a star athlete, and earned the honor of Eagle Scout. Ronnie then graduated from the school of business at The University of Texas, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. While in college, he met Judy Huffaker from Greenville and they married in 1965. Ronnie then joined the Air Force and served as a captain in charge of the officer's club in Vietnam. Once a civilian back in the US, he became a real estate broker and developed a number of premier recreational and hunting ranches in Central and South Texas that created lifelong memories for so many. Ronnie enjoyed fishing, hunting, birding, playing his guitar, telling a great story, and cooking a good meal for friends, but his real pride and joy was his family. He relished every moment spent with children Brady and Amanda, and was so fortunate his last days were filled with making amazing memories with them and his grandchildren. His heart was full when it finally gave out. A true gentleman, Ronnie was blessed in life, yet so many were blessed to know him. He is survived by his children Brady (Jamie) and Amanda Oelrich (Craig), and grandchildren Murray & Jake Moore and Max & Millie Oelrich, and his long-time loving companion Barbara Marlin of The Woodlands. A celebration of life will be held at the Zilker Clubhouse on Monday, 10/28 at 4pm. Another will be held in his beloved town of Round Top at Henkel Square (210 N Live Oak, Round Top) on Sunday, 10/20 at 4pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019