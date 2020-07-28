STEARMAN, Ronald Oran PH.D. Dr. Ronald Oran Stearman passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 21, 2020 at the age of 88, after a brief illness. Ronald was born June 8, 1932 to Glenn Arthur Stearman and Coral Harriet Strickland Stearman in Wichita Kansas. He grew up around the family's aircraft company and had a lifelong love of aviation. Ronald earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Oklahoma State University in 1955 and his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Aeronautics from the California Institute of Technology in 1956 and 1961, respectively. He was a Professor of Aerospace Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin for over 40 years. He was a private pilot and long time member of the AIAA and the Experimental Aircraft Association. After retiring from the University, he continued his career as an Aviation Safety consultant. Ronald married Beverly Irene Unger in 1957. They shared almost 57 years of marriage and raised two children together in their Northwest Austin home. Ronald was a devoted father and grandfather. He often took his children on Saturday afternoon flying outings in a rented Cessna, and played duets with his grandchildren on his clarinet. He was a faithful member of the University United Methodist Church for 51 years. He will be remembered fondly for wearing colorful bolo ties with a Longhorn jacket, but even more for his love of family, trusting heart, and Texas-sized sense of humor. Ronald is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, and his sister, Guyna Stearman Russell. He is survived by his sisters, Glenna Park and Suzanne Garen-Fazio; his children, Gregory Stearman and Jennifer Harrison; six grandchildren and two great granddaughters. His family is very grateful to the loving teams at Franklin Park Round Rock and Encompass Home Health and Hospice who took great care of him and remained at his side with us. The family would like to direct memorial donations in his honor to the Code2College Vision 2024 initiative supporting the placement of 200 black and Latinx women into STEM roles by 2024 at https://code2college.org/Vision-2024
