Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
County Line On the Lake Restaurant
5204 FM 2222
Austin, TX
BECK, Ronald S. Ronald S. Beck, 76, of Cedar Park, TX died on October 25, 2019 He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He spent the last twenty seven years with the University of Texas as a Senior Construction Inspector. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and six children; Tracy, Beau, Kelly, Richard, Doug and Missy. Also surviving are fifteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 12-2pm at County Line On the Lake Restaurant, 5204 FM 2222 in Austin, Texas
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 16, 2019
