DEFORD, Ronald Thurston Ronald Thurston DeFord left his much loved ball parks and tailgates for a better field on Friday July 10 just 5 days short of his 73rd birthday. He was always known as to be "larger than life". Perhaps you have seen this classic Santa character in his Hawaiian shirts and Crocs with his beloved Dachsunds. His appetite for life was insatiable. Ron was born in Big Spring Texas, grew up in Abilene, met his wife Sandra in Memphis and finally got to Austin in 1970 for many of his very best years! He was preceded in death by his parents John Hill DeFord and Jean McLaughlin DeFord Kahle, his daughter Katherine Mary DeFord, brothers Jeffrey Alan DeFord and Jon McLaughlin (Mac) DeFord. He's survived by his daughter Christina DeFord Settles of Memphis and her children Madison Taylor Settles and Logan Ray Settles, sister Deborah DeFord Dunkum of Houston, stepson Dr. John St. Lawrence of Austin and Joan Pohly , his much loved friend of more than 20 years, numerous nieces and nephews and many cousins on the McLaughlin side, all of whom he considered friends. Ron attended public schools in Abilene and St. Stephens's Episcopal School in Austin for high school in the 1960's, was always proud to be a Marine and a member of the National Guard. He worked at Veterans Affairs in computer technology until his retirement. Adopting his love of UT from his grandfather, Dr. Ronald K. DeFord, he was well known for his devotion to all things UT. He had season tickets to football, baseball, basketball and softball. Well known as Santa to multiple groups in Austin and the Salvation Army in Houston, Ron loved a grand road trip, Ben Hogan and golf, developed an appreciation for good cold beer ("no frozen mug") and savored a great whiskey with friends. He loved the "irreverent and fun loving Wild Bunch". He was a long time enthusiastic supporter of classical music in Texas. He subscribed to the Fort Worth Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Mimir Chamber Music, Spectrum Chamber Music Society and The Austin Symphony. He spent many joyous days at the Van Cliburn International Music Competition and series. At an appropriate time there will be an opportunity to tell tales and celebrate this great guy. Please, send flowers to a loved one in his memory and honor, to St, Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis (Stjude.org
), Ft. Worth Symphony (fwsymphony.org
), The Van Cliburn (cliburn.org
), or the philanthropy of your choice. ALOHA! Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
.