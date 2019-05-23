Services Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin 3125 N Lamar Blvd. Austin , TX 78705 (512) 452-8811 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin 3125 N Lamar Blvd. Austin , TX 78705 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin 3125 N Lamar Blvd. Austin , TX 78705 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Wattinger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Wattinger Sr.

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers WATTINGER SR., Ronald Ronald Kent Wattinger Sr. passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Wednesday May 15, 2019 at the age of 78 at Seton Accession Williamson. Ronald was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many. Ronald called by "Ronnie" or "Shorty" by most, was born February 27, 1941 at the original Seton Hospital in Austin, TX. To Chester and Carmen Wattinger. Ronnie attended Austin High school and graduated from St. Edwards High School where he was an all-around athlete and golden gloves boxer. After High School, he joined the US Navy and was a sailor in submarines mainly on the USS. Valador SS-490. In 1965, he moved to Beeville Texas to Chase Naval Air Station working in Fire Control until his discharge in 1967. Once he and Peggy moved back to Austin he joined Austin Fire Department where he was known as "Shorty", making a life-long friends and brothers. When not working at the fire department he worked as a mechanic for HVAC and appliances repair. In 1976, Ronnie left AFD and started working for Wattinger Co. He worked on new building projects and maintained HVAC units around the central Texas area. He helped build the first "Fab" at the new Advanced Micro Devices plant in Austin. In 1981, Ronnie became the Supervisor of Facilities at AMD and built the next two fabrication plants at the Ben White campus. After working for AMD for several years he decided to leave the "rat race" of the semiconductor industries to go back to work running maintenance on HVAC units. After a short time, he was recruited and joined Cypress Semiconductor, a few years later he decided that his heart was not in that industry and he started working for Central Texas Commercial Air until he retired. After a year of sitting at home all day and spending "quality time" all day with Peggy he decided to go back to work and started working at AISD until he retired to the farm in 2012. Ronnie was a devoted husband and father and loved spending time on Wattinger Acres his Farm that he treasured, fighting his life-long enemyMesquite!!! For years he had fought to rid the pasture of the mesquite, and just when he thought that he had won the battle, it would return in a new spot. Ronnie had his "treasures" when the shed became full of his "treasures" instead of throwing away a tool that had not been used for years he would build another shed or barn. That is why there are now 5 sheds and a 4000 sq ft barn not including the livestock pens. He was a hard worker and was always moving from project to project. Ronnie loved using "dadism's" to invoke his wisdom and thoughts. You never had to wonder what he thinking because he would tell you. He challenged all to do your best and would not accept anything done without full effort. He valued friendship, character and loyalty above all. One of the many things he loved was having a cold beer in one hand and grandchild on his lap while mowing the yard or riding on the tractor. He was an active member of the Elroy Baptist Church often volunteering to work on and arranged for repairs to the church. He enjoyed his adult bible study group and the outstanding support his church family provided him and Peggy during their time at the church. Ronald is survived by children; William Lee Rigsby and wife Eva of San Antonio, Kimmie Ann Rigsby and Partner Carla Lynch of Dallas, Ronald Wattinger Jr and wife Lorrie of Del Valle, and longtime in-kind son Jordan Conard and wife Rachael of Pflugerville. Grandchildren: Debra Lynn Langley, William Lee Barnard, Kylee Rae Rigsby, Kacee Sue Rigsby, Koree Elizabeth Rigsby, Kent Wattinger and wife Sami, Christopher Broussard, Courtney Broussard, Cody Broussard, Christopher Conard, Jacob Conard, and Zachery Conard. Great Grandchildren: Dakota Oney, Debra Katelyn Oney, Debra Kaelyn Rigsby, Violet Sabbagh, Hunter Wattinger, Zoey Wattinger, Chanel Johnson-Wattinger, Rylee Willman, Chloe Eaton and Amelia Hargis. Brother; Chester Gerald Wattinger Jr., numerous nieces and nephews, and the beloved pets Mouse and Zoro. He is preceded in death by his Beloved wife of 53 years Peggy Wattinger and his loving parents Chester Gerald Wattinger and Carmen Powell Wattinger, and sister Patricia Huff. A funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday May 24, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish, with interment at Austin Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday May 23 from 6-8 p.m. Pastor Drew will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ronald's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a veteran's organization or the Elroy Baptist Church. The family would like to thank Seton Accession Williamson ICU unit. The love and care they gave Ronald during his final time was nothing short of outstanding. They treated him as if he was their parent and was full of love and compassion. In the time he was there, like most he had been around in life, he touched them and their tears during his passing was proof of the amount of caring and compassion they had for him and was comforting to the family. We would also like to thank Dale and Judy Murrow for always keeping an eye on each other and being great friends and neighbors for so many years. To Bobby Epstein and the Circuit of the Americas for allowing dad to come see a lot of really nice cars, concerts and other events that he has enjoyed over the years while always working with the family and helping to improve the community he loved. To Billy Ford, for always loving and helping to take care of mom and dad. Billy you have always helped dad to keep the land mowed, clean and as safe as possible for both of them and the pets. To Jimbo Dillard and David Keszler for their years of friendship and always coming out keeping dad young at heart, making sure to harass him for the pure joy of it, know how much he treasured those times and laughter. To Bill and Janet Stratman, Jimmy and Donna Rigsby, for all the years of loving mom and dad. To the Mellenbruch Family, for being life-long friends and always being here to help our family in times of need. And finally, to the Elroy Baptist Church family for their years of support and caring for mom and dad. Please leave the family comments and memories of Ronald in the online book at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. 