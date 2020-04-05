|
ENGLANDER, Ronda Dee Ronda Dee Englander passed away on March 28, 2020 in Austin, Texas, after a long 7 month battle with leukemia. She was 54 years old. Ronda graduated from Arlington Lamar High School, and then went on to graduate from the University of Texas with a degree in early childhood development. She then got her masters for The University of Texas-Dallas in early childhood disorders. She worked a child life specialist at Children's Medical Center in Dallas before moving to Waco where she started her family. After moving to Austin, Texas, Ronda co-founded the Comfort Crew for Military Kids, as the acting executive director for 15 years. Ronda will always be known as a loving mother to her two beautiful kids, and loving wife for 27 years. Her devotion to helping children will be her lasting legacy. Ronda was known as having wonderful grace and elegance, and an amazing smile. We know that her smile will continue to be a beacon of light and hope for all the people in her life, the children that she helped, and the children that her nonprofit will help in the future. She is survived by her husband Woody, and her two children, Blair and Samuel. Memorial Service details are pending. In lieu of services or flowers, please consider making a donation to The Comfort Crew for Military Kids in her honor at www.comfortcrew.org
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020