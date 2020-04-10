|
|
EARLE, Ronnie Ronnie Earle was one of a kind. Sometimes larger than life, he was a legendary Texas leader, a man of conviction and determination. His remarkable, enthusiastic and unswerving pursuit of equal justice under the rule of law touched countless lives and left its mark on the world. He was an Eagle Scout and lifeguard. At 26 he brought a deep love of fairness to the bench as the youngest person ever appointed municipal judge in Austin. He became Chief Counsel to the Texas Judicial Commission and then served for three years in the Texas House of Representatives. Best known for his 32 years as Travis County District Attorney, Ronnie was beloved here. He earned countless awards and became nationally known for the example he set for careful and thoughtful prosecutorial ethics and his many open-minded, creative and highly successful innovations in what he referred to as engaging the community in its own protection. Colorful, courageous and compassionate, Ronnie spoke his mind and thoroughly enjoyed life and people. His legendary laughter was heard often and will be sorely missed. Guided by his personal political motto, "Today is a good day to die," he was neither deterred nor distracted by controversy or criticism. He regarded high-profile, high- publicity cases as the work he had to do in order to do what he loved most working with people of all walks and stripes to strengthen community. When he first ran for the office of district attorney, he promised "a virgin mind and a keen sense of justice." In later years Ronnie told Travis County voters that he no longer had a virgin mind but could still promise a keen sense of justice. Throughout his tenure he carried on a never-ending discussion with the community about how best to promote public safety while seeing that justice is done. When he retired Ronnie said that what he was proudest of was making the community stronger. The Ronald D. Earle Building at 415 West 11th Street in Austin was dedicated in 2018 in his honor and is now home to the Travis County District Attorney's Office. This community was always good to Ronnie. That went both ways. Ronnie was born Ronald Dale Earle in Fort Worth, Texas in 1942 to Charles C. Earle and Lowleta Muse Earle. After a long illness, he died peacefully on April 5, 2020 at the age of 78. We wish to express our deepest gratitude to his extremely fine caregivers David Kagunda, Bob Davis and Yolanda Anthony. Ronnie is survived by a large extended family, his sister Donna Crain, his children Elisabeth, Jason and Nikki, three grandchildren, and his wife Twila Hugley Earle. A memorial service will be held when public gatherings may again be enjoyed. In the meantime, donations are encouraged to organizations assisting those who are suffering from loss of health or work in these times, and all are invited to visit www.wcfish.com for a detailed biography and share remembrances and reflections about Ronnie.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 10, 2020