Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Scales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Lewis Scales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronnie Lewis Scales Obituary
SCALES, Ronnie Lewis Ronnie Lewis Scales, 59 of Austin, died Friday, August 30th. He was born on Oct 15, 1959. The celebration of His life service will be 11:AM on Tuesday, Sept 10th at St. James Baptist Church E.M. Franklin Chapel, 1812 EM Franklin Avenue, Austin, Tx. Burial in Taylor City Cemetery. Public viewing and flowers can be delivered to 1812 EM Franklin Avenue, Austin, Tx 4PM to 6:PM on Monday, Sept 9th at EM Franklin Chapel. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Ronnie's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now