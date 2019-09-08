|
|
SCALES, Ronnie Lewis Ronnie Lewis Scales, 59 of Austin, died Friday, August 30th. He was born on Oct 15, 1959. The celebration of His life service will be 11:AM on Tuesday, Sept 10th at St. James Baptist Church E.M. Franklin Chapel, 1812 EM Franklin Avenue, Austin, Tx. Burial in Taylor City Cemetery. Public viewing and flowers can be delivered to 1812 EM Franklin Avenue, Austin, Tx 4PM to 6:PM on Monday, Sept 9th at EM Franklin Chapel. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Ronnie's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 8, 2019