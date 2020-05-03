|
ESPARZA, Ronnie Rangel Ronnie Esparza age 57 of Austin Tx passed on Palm Sunday April 5, 2020 to be with his Lord and Savior battling Colon Cancer, he passed peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side. Ronnie was a loving husband, Father and the greatest PoPo, son to Pete & Angelita Esparza. He has gone to join his beloved mother. My husband had Colon Cancer fought the fight full force. He continued to say "Keep The Faith" till his last breath. He is survived by his father Pete Esparza, his loving wife Lydia De Leon-Esparza for 25 years, beautiful daughter Veronica RoseMarie Esparza partner Dominique Eskridge, 2 Grand-daughters Ava Rose (Mommy) 6 years old and Eva Marie (Mamas) 11 months old. He is survived by his 3 brothers, Robert, Rudy wife Lori, Pete partner Jaime, and sister Elizabeth Esparza partner John Ornelas. Nieces Leslie, Ashley, Lauren, Cierra and nephew Jae. Great nieces Kimberly, Mariah, Aaliyah, Natalia, Elayna Great nephews Aiden and Nicholas. Ronnie retired from the City of Austin and worked with City of Kyle. He played softball with the Jaguars back in early years and started playing softball again in 2016 which was his passion. Would like to give Thanks to City of Kyle and staff, Cameron Road Church of Christ, High Road Community Church, First Baptist Church Nowata, Ok, Texas Home Health Hospice, Heart of Texas Cremation & Burial Service, Dr. Mathew Meeneghan Oncologist and staff, Dr. Peter Ching Surgeon and staff. Thanks to all those who prayed for his healing and peace. A Special Service will be held at a later date and "Rest In Peace Babe"
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2020