DAY, Ronny E. Ronny E. Day, age 77, passed away at home on February 22, 2019. Ronny will be remembered for his integrity, tenacity, and the joy he took from spending time with his family and friends. Born in Louisiana, Ronny moved to Austin, TX when he was young. After attending school in Austin Ronny married his high school sweetheart and lifelong love, Wilma. Ronny's career started in the wholesale food business, where he rose to lead the Central Texas division of a global wholesale food business. His early investments in both residential and commercial real estate allowed him to follow his entrepreneurial spirit. Ronny held leadership positions in banking, and after starting Day Auto Sales became Chairman of the Board of the Central Texas Chapter of the International Auto Dealers Association. His successful leadership led to Ronny being elected President of the Texas Independent Auto Dealer Association. Ronny's success in business allowed him to spend time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, which were always his first joy and priority. He loved spending time traveling with his family where his sense of humor could be really appreciated. Sharing stories of his life and the lessons he learned along the way secured his central spot in the hearts of those he loved. He will be missed but recollecting those stories and the way he told them ensures part of Ronny will always be alive in us. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Day; daughter Sheri and her husband Andrew Douglass of Houston; daughter Holly and her husband Randall LaGrange of Houston; grandchildren Drew Douglass, Elizabeth Douglass, William Douglass, Grayson LaGrange and Reilly LaGrange; brother Bill Day of Bastrop; brother Doug Day and wife Connie of Georgetown. We wish to honor Ronny's request to forego services; burial of ashes will be held at a private ceremony. The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff of Texas Home Health, and special thanks to Hospice nurse Heather. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019