KENT, Rosa Josephine House Rosa Josephine House Kent, affectionately known as "Rosa Jo" passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday June 4, 2020. Rosa Jo was born in Aqua Dulce, Texas to Eugene Preston House and Viola White, on March 11, 1927. Rosa Jo attended schools in Elgin and graduated from Elgin High with the class of '44. During World War II, she took her first job working at Camp Swift in Bastrop. She later began a long career with the State of Texas; holding various positions and ultimately retiring from the Industrial Accident Board in 1987. Rosa Jo loved her God and was always involved in church wherever she lived. She was a longtime member of the Bannockburn Baptist Church of Austin. After moving to Nacogdoches in 2013, she immediately sought out another church home at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, where she was an active member of the Friendship Sunday School Class and Sisters by Grace Bible Study led by Alice Armstrong. Rosa Jo loved her family and cherished the times they spent together. She especially looked forward to the holidays when everyone would gather while she cooked their favorite meals. Rosa Jo loved to travel. In her retirement, she traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. She is preceded in death by both her parents, Eugene Preston and Viola (White) House; her two sisters, Ella Mae Jennings and Edna Earle West, and her brother, W.D. House She is survived by her four children, Linda Boozer of Nacogdoches, Steven Kent and wife Leslie of Marble Falls, Brenda and husband Mark Boucher of San Marcos, and Shirley Cooper of Roxton; her eight grandchildren, Ben Boozer and wife Jessie, Andrew Kent, Will Kent and wife Danielle, Michelle and husband Alex Loers, Max Boucher, Julia Boucher, Tami and husband Dan Fee, and Chris Cooper and wife Melissa; eight great-grandchildren, Khylie and Kambree Boozer, Ledya and A.J. Loers, Cash and Hannah Cooper, and Jack & Lilly Fee; numerous extended family covering over four generations; and dear friends. Charitable Donations may be made in Rosa's Memory to the Building Funds of Calvary Baptist Church in Nacogdoches or Bannockburn Baptist Church in Austin. A Celebration of Rosa's Life was conducted graveside at the Elgin Cemetery, Monday, June 8th at 10:00 AM with Brother Paul Sevar presiding.