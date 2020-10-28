PRADE, Rosa Lee Rosa Lee Prade, a lifelong Austinite, passed away on October 24th, at home with her daughters by her side. Rosa Lee "GG" was born November 6, 1926 in historic Swede Hill, the oldest daughter among seven children. She married the love of her life, Dudley P. Prade, on May 19, 1956. The couple raised their family on Mount Bonnell, spending summers at Bull Creek Lodge and Lake Buchanan. GG lived a lovely life, which included close family bonds and worldwide travel. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as hosting her annual Christmas soirées. She kept her mind sharp with daily Statesman crossword puzzles and by closely following current events. Waiting for her on the other side is her beloved husband Dudley; her parents Barton "Buster" and Myrtle Ligon; siblings Louis Ligon, Henry "Barton" Ligon, William Ligon, Robert Ligon, and Peggy Stolley. Memories of her will be cherished by her children Patti Prade Bernstein, Rita Prade Hagan, and Robert Dudley Prade; as well as close family members John Ligon, Don Rezmerski, Kevin Smith, Theresa Allen, Rachael Rubenstein, Lauren Bockmon, Rebecca Bernstein, Christian Knapp, Alex Knapp, Emily Smith, Katy Smith, Abigail Smith, Samuel Dudley Rubenstein, and Aurora Minter. A private family service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 29th at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, however, the service will be live streamed on Facebook at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes for those who wish to join us. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
