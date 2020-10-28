1/1
Rosa Lee Prade
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRADE, Rosa Lee Rosa Lee Prade, a lifelong Austinite, passed away on October 24th, at home with her daughters by her side. Rosa Lee "GG" was born November 6, 1926 in historic Swede Hill, the oldest daughter among seven children. She married the love of her life, Dudley P. Prade, on May 19, 1956. The couple raised their family on Mount Bonnell, spending summers at Bull Creek Lodge and Lake Buchanan. GG lived a lovely life, which included close family bonds and worldwide travel. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as hosting her annual Christmas soirées. She kept her mind sharp with daily Statesman crossword puzzles and by closely following current events. Waiting for her on the other side is her beloved husband Dudley; her parents Barton "Buster" and Myrtle Ligon; siblings Louis Ligon, Henry "Barton" Ligon, William Ligon, Robert Ligon, and Peggy Stolley. Memories of her will be cherished by her children Patti Prade Bernstein, Rita Prade Hagan, and Robert Dudley Prade; as well as close family members John Ligon, Don Rezmerski, Kevin Smith, Theresa Allen, Rachael Rubenstein, Lauren Bockmon, Rebecca Bernstein, Christian Knapp, Alex Knapp, Emily Smith, Katy Smith, Abigail Smith, Samuel Dudley Rubenstein, and Aurora Minter. A private family service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 29th at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, however, the service will be live streamed on Facebook at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes for those who wish to join us. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Service
03:00 PM
Austin Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved