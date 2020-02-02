|
SIFUENTES, Rosa Martinez In Loving Memory Mrs. Rosa Martinez Sifuentes December 2,1930 to January 29, 2020 Mrs. Rosa (Grandma/Granny) Martinez Sifuentes, 89 was born on December 2, 1930 in Mumford, Texas and resided in Bryan, Texas, she moved to Austin, Texas in 1996. She was a loving housewife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Rosa was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Munoz Sifuentes Sr., brother Joe Martinez, sister-in-law Esther Martinez, and aunt Manuela Ramirez, nephew Raymond Hernandez Sr. She is survived by daughter Mary Alice Sifuentes Cortinas/ Paul, sons Joe Sifuentes Jr.-Dallas Tx, Paul Sifuentes/Trinidad Giddings Tx, Joe Cortinas Jr. -Austin TX. Brothers Augustine Martinez Sr., Ernest Martinez/Irene Marion Tx, Tony Martinez / Lupe Marion Tx., Sisters- Rosa Hernandez California, Lupe Rivera/Lupe-Weslaco Tx., Margie Camarillo/ Ernest Bryan Tx., Mary Box/Gary Bryan Tx. 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank St . Gabriel Hospice staff and Dr.Gregory Marchand and staff for the care of our beloved mother. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, followed by her Rosary at 7:00 PM. Graveside service will be 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Assumption Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020