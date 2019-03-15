MARTINEZ-BUCK, Rosalba December 13, 1965 - March 13, 2019 Our beloved Rosie, age 53, a Veteran of the U.S. Army reserve, was called home by our Lord on March 13, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and friends. She fought the battle with Leukemia with a strong determination which was of no surprise to anyone who knew her. Rosie, the daughter of Anastacio and Elvira Martinez, grew up in McAllen, Texas and moved to Austin in 1986. She quickly adjusted to the move by acquiring a job that helped her serve her new community. It was through her employment at the Blood and Tissue Center and later at Hill Country OBGYN where she made many lifelong friends. Our family extends our deepest gratitude to the staff on the 6th floor of St. David's Hospital-South, for the care they provided Rosie during the time she was there. She is survived by her husband of 21 years Todd Michael Buck; her sons, who were her pride and joy, Cameron Michael Buck; Carrington Todd Buck; two sisters-in-law Wendy Schneider (John), Rebecca Leonard (Michael); two nieces Bella Schneider, Sarah Leonard; three nephews John Schneider, David Leonard, James Thomas (Trayce); three great-nieces Julia Henderson-Thomas, Sophia Henderson-Thomas, Emilia "Mimi" Thomas; two great-nephews Sam Henderson-Thomas, Isaiah James Thomas; and a sister Elvia Thomas (James). Rosie's generous spirit and bright smile will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 pm at Harrell Funeral Home at 4435 Frontier Trail. In lieu of flowers donations to the Buck- Family GoFundMe account would be appreciated to help with expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/buck-family Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary